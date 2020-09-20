Veteran’s picnic held

Larry Gratz, left, of Anna, talks with U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran Edward York, of Jackson Center, at a veteran’s picnic in rural Quincy held by Logan County Vets to D.C. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Gratz has driven 20 different groups of veterans to Washington D.C. over the years. This year because of COVID-19 Logan County Vets to D.C. decided to just have a local picnic.

James Sutton, of Wapakoneta, salutes during the Pledge of Allegiance at a veteran’s picnic in rural Quincy held by Logan County Vets to D.C. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Sutton served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1992.

