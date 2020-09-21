Injury crash

A minivan and pickup truck collided shortly before 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of S Miami Avenue and Court Street. The pickup truck then collided with a parked car. Two people were loaded into waiting ambulances by Sidney rescue workers. Sidney firefighters responded to the scene. The Sidney Police are investigating the crash.
