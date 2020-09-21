Area organizations to host local blood drives

SIDNEY — Several organizations in Shelby County will be holding community blood drives in September and October in order to help maintain the area blood supply and to join the fight against cancer. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

• The Palazzo will host a community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 309 S. Main St., Botkins.

• The Sidney Apostolic Temple will sponsor a community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney.

• Peerless Food Equipment will sponsor a community blood drive Friday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

• Ron & Nita’s will sponsor a new community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 134 S. Main St., Sidney.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name; past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.