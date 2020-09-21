Hayner Center opens fall film season with Abbott & Costello classic

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will begin the fall film season with a showing of the 1948 classic, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hayner Center.

All films shown at the Hayner Center are free, and pre-registration is required in order to guarantee social distancing. To pre-register, contact Leona at 937-339-0457. Facial coverings are required in the Hayner Center.

On Friday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.” The film stars Bud Abbott and Lou Costello as freight handlers whose lives erupt into pandemonium when they encounter Dracula, Frankenstein and the Wolfman. This is an Unrated family friendly comedy horror film. Lon Chaney Jr., Bela Lugosi, and Glenn Strange also star in this film.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St. and is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.