Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center “Stuffs the Bus”

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center recently collected school items to “stuff the bus” and donated to the local school in Versailles.

“We are blessed to be a part of such a giving community. Thank you to everyone who donated items for our collection and helped us make a positive impact. Good luck to Versailles students this year,” said Kristy Earick, senior administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio. The center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care. For more information, call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com.