Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center “Stuffs the Bus”


Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center staff Casey Ellis and Versailles K-8 Guidance Counselor Michelle Hartings stand with backpacks donated to Versailles schools.

Casey Ellis, Stefanie Hale, and Dave Shinall stand with school supplies donated to “Stuff the Bus” for Versailles schools.


VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center recently collected school items to “stuff the bus” and donated to the local school in Versailles.

“We are blessed to be a part of such a giving community. Thank you to everyone who donated items for our collection and helped us make a positive impact. Good luck to Versailles students this year,” said Kristy Earick, senior administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

