Piqua Arts Council hosting “4 by 6” fundraiser

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council is hosting their “4 by 6 Fundraiser” from now until Friday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser features more than 70 works of art donated by artists to help raise money for the Piqua Arts Counci’s general operating budget. The works range in styles and mediums but feature some oil paintings, mixed media works, photographs and even blown glass.

Piqua Arts Council’s 4 by 6 Fundraiser features small works from some of the best area artists. Each piece of artwork is approximately 4-inches by 6-inches and done in the artist’s preferred medium. All of the work was donated to the Piqua Arts Council and then matted to 8-inches by 10-inches so all the winning bidder has to do is purchase a standard frame and insert the artwork. Artists participating in the fundraiser include Annual Art Exhibition winners Dan Knepper and Steve Wohler in addition to Mike Underwood, Judy Belvo, Jodi Knoch, Jan Lendino, Jim Moore, Diana Hoke, Lindsey Schulze, Ann Asher, Kathy Moeller, Kyna Paul, Marsha Elliott, Yuki Hall, Jeff Doseck, Philip Erbaugh, Tom Kinarney, Sandra Kraack, Bonnie Kuntz and Shirley Wenning.

“It is my personal belief that nothing can change the energy of a room as much as original artwork,” Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper said. “No mass-produced work of art can have the same impact as something original created by the hand of an artist. We try to honor that and help people start collecting original artwork, or build on their collection. A truly great piece of artwork is something you build a room around, not something that has to match the couch.”

To bid on artwork, visit the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook page at facebook.com/piquaartscouncil and find the album with all of the 4-inch by 6-inch artwork. Bids can be placed in the comments of the desired piece of artwork. Piqua Arts Council asks that anyone bidding bid in $5 increments. Artwork can be viewed in person at Apple Tree Gallery as part of the Piqua Annual Fine Art Exhibition. Bidding will end on Friday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.

Questions on the process should be directed to Jordan at Piqua Arts Council. He can be reached by phone at 937-773-9630 during normal business hours.