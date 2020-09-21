Man dies in silo accident

MARIA STEIN — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office investigated a farm accident that occurred at 889 Cassella–Montezuma Road, Maria Stein, Ohio. Grey advised that his office received a 911 call at 10:20 a.m. and the caller reported that a man was trapped inside a silo at that location.

The investigation found that 39-year-old Timothy J. Dirksen, same address, was inside a 90-foot silo and was leveling off silage. It is believed that Dirksen was overcome with fumes from inside the silo. Fire and EMS personnel were able to extract Dirksen from the silo and began resuscitation efforts with him. Dirksen was flown from the scene by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio, where he was pronounced deceased.

Assisting at the scene were members of the St. Henry EMS and Fire Departments from North Star, Osgood, Chickasaw, Celina and Burkettsville.

No other information is available at the time of this release.