Police log

SUNDAY

-7:57 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Aaron Christopher Case, 23, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant and on receiving stolen property charges after police received a report a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria, valued at $1,200, had been stolen. The vehicle was recovered in the 2100 block of Michigan Street.

-3:11 p.m.: criminal damaging. A garage bay door, valued at $500, was reported damaged at a property in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-9:51 a.m.: theft. Miscellaneous bank paperwork, cologne, and a wallet, containing $3, an Ohio driver’s license, a medical marijuana card and a Credit One credit card, were reported stolen in the 700 block of Second Avenue.

SATURDAY

-3:31 p.m.: burglary. A breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:09 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of the theft from a 2017 silver Buick in the 1100 block of Superior Court.

-5:37 a.m.: theft-motor vehicle. The theft of a 2001 black BMW, valued at $4,000, was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Fair Road.

-4:39 a.m.: felonious assault. Police are investigating a report from Wilson Health about a walk-in stabbing victim.

-12:42 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police investigated a report a wall was damaged at a property in the 200 block of West South Street.

FRIDAY

–11:07 p.m.: theft. The theft of miscellaneous tools, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen in the 400 block of Third Avenue.

-3:21 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a property in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue was reported to police.

-12:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. A chain-link fence and post were reported damaged at a property in the 700 block of Campbell Road. The damage is set at $200.

-11:44 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Cindy Lynn Douglas, 47, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:38 a.m.: warrant. Joshua Anthony Root, 41, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-6:40 p.m.: criminal mischief. Danielle Lee Lamb, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal mischief charges.

-12:59 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a battery, valued at $175, was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-3:03 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident; fentanyl was seized by police.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:49 p.m.

Joseph Kennedy, 23, of Sidney, was operating a city of Sidney vehicle on the private drive behind the Bonnyconnellan Castle on North Walnut Avenue when he drove the vehicle too close and swiped a brick wall on the right side of the driveway.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:56 to 9:12 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-7:13 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:52 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters investigated an open burn report.

-8:21 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak.

-4:07 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-1:43 a.m. to 8:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-10:12 a.m. to 10:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-9:42 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to three fire calls; one was for a structure fire and the other was an oven fire.

FRIDAY

-7:02 p.m.: service call. Medics conducted a service call.

-2:52 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to fire call.

-1:12 to 11:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls; one was a mutual aid call.

A minivan and pickup truck collided shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the intersection of South Miami Avenue and Court Street. The pickup truck then collided with a parked car. Two people were loaded into waiting ambulances by Sidney Medics. Sidney firefighters responded to the scene. The Sidney Police are investigating the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

