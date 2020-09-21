Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center to host free virtual medicare check-up in October

TROY — Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites the community to join Mary Leep-Pichert, OSHIIP Community Liaison, Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, for a free Medicare Check-Up on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

The check-up will cover recent changes to Medicare, how the Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 Medicare Annual Coordinated Election Period can work for citizens, how to enroll for 2021 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare health plan, and if participants qualify to save an average of $4,000 on their prescription drug costs.

Registration is required. Attendees must login on their own individual computer/device and have access to Zoom. Zoom details will be given once registered. Please RSVP to Beth Bell by Sept. 28 by emailing bbell@versaillesrehab.com or calling 937-418-6852.

Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is a 155-bed skilled nursing facility in Troy, Ohio. The center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care. For more information, call 937-335-7161 or visit the website at www.troycarecenter.com.