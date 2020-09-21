Shelby County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported three deaths related to COVID-19 Monday morning, increasing the number of Shelby County deaths attributed to the virus to 11.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 100s died of COVID-19. The county’s first eight COVID-19 deaths included one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, two men and two women in their 80s, and two men in their 90s.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s update, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 604.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the new cases involve two girls in the 10-19 age range, three women and one man in their 20s, two women in their 30s, four men in their 40s, four women and one man in their 50s, three men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman 100 years or older.

As of Monday, 428 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 165 have not recovered. Currently, one Shelby County resident is hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 323 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 57 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 49 cases, Houston (45333) 21 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 24 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) 11 cases, Minster (45865) 21 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 53 cases.

Sidney City Schools is reporting four Sidney Middle School and two Sidney High School students have tested positive. New Bremen Schools has one staff member who has tested positive.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 608 total cases in the county with 531 confirmed and 77 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 52.

A total of 371 women have tested positive while 236 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 455. There are 145 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases to report are: the 589th case is a 48-year-old woman, the 590th case is a 49-year-old woman, the 591st case is a 50-year-old woman, the 592nd case is a 50-year-old man, the 593rd case is a probable 27-year-old man, the 594th case is a probable 54-year-old woman, the 595th case is a 29-year-old woman, the 596th case is a 26-year-old woman, the 597th case is a 72-year-old woman, the 598th case is a 16-year-old girl, the 599th case is a 61-year-old man, the 600th case is a 22-year-old woman, the 601st case is a probable 56-year-old woman, the 602nd case is a 75-year-old man, the 603rd case is a probable 45-year -old man, the 604th case is a probable 32-year-old man, the 605th case is a 26-year-old man, the 606th case is a 69-year-old woman, the 607th case is a probable 48-year-old man, and the 608th case is a 48-year-old woman. All cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 12 people in the 0-10 age range, 61 in the 10-20 age range, 83 in the 20-30 age range, 82 in the 30-40 age range, 78 in the 40-50 age range, 105 in the 50-60 age range, 73 in the 60-70 age range, 48 in the 70-80 age range, 44 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 246 cases in St. Marys, 151 cases in Wapakoneta, 77 cases in Minster, 73 cases in New Bremen, 27 cases in Cridersville, 17 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, six cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,359 positive cases. Miami County has had 127 total hospitalizations and 49 deaths. There are 1,060 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 772 positive cases with 746 confirmed and 26 probable cases. There have been 74 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 656 people have recovered. There are 72 active cases with 14 new cases reported since Friday. There have been 37 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 297 cases. A total of 248 people have recovered. There have been 22 hospitalizations and three county deaths.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 145,165 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,829 have been hospitalized with 3,199 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,623 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 123,423 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.