Small number of Russia students opt for online education

Notice is given that Russia Local School has filed general purpose financial statements using generally accepted accounting principles for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The report is available for viewing at the office of Treasurer of Russia Local School.

Legal Notice of filing of general purpose financial statements of Russia Local School

RUSSIA – Superintendent Steve Rose reported during the Sept. 16 Russia Local School Board of Education meeting that a small number of students have chosen online education rather than attending school in person because of COVID-19 concerns.

Also in regards to enrollment, Rose said Russia’s future enrollment is expected to increase slightly due to smaller classes graduating than are currently enrolling.

The board of education accepted an anonymous donation of $1,763.95 to be used for the purchase of student personal protective equipment.

The board passed a motion to employ Caitlin Moody and Alexa Francis as substitute teachers at a rate of $90 per day for the 2020-21 school year on an as-needed basis. It also passed a motion to employ Moody as a long-term substitute teacher for first grade teacher Jill Schwieterman’s maternity leave.

A motion passed to employ Joyce Sherman as a long-term substitute at a rate of $95 per day for the 2020-21 school year on an as-needed basis. The board also passed a motion to employ Paula Bergman and Joyce Albers as substitute cooks for the 2020-21 school year on an as-needed basis.

Rose updated the board on the start of the school year as well as the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal Marcus Bixler updated the board on the various committees and teams that he has been working with for student recognition and achievement for students. He also reported on meeting with staff to establish goals for the school year.

Bixler commended the staff for being flexible in transitioning to remote learning, as well as adapting to changing schedules to keep students safe during these pandemic times. The financial aid informational meeting will be held virtually this year, he reported.

The board approved the bills as submitted. It also reviewed the financial summary report, updated spending plan and three-year spending plan.

A motion passed to approve appropriations for financial year 2020 totaling $7,584,085.93.

The board entered executive session to discuss personnel employment. No action was taken.