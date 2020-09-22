Ohio voters to elect 2 Supreme Court justices

Want to express your thoughts about the upcoming election and issues that are important to you? The Your Voice Ohio project and the Sidney Daily News are partnering to sponsor a series of online conversations so that you can contribute to presidential election coverage in Ohio. Volunteer to contribute to this effort by going to this web site – www.yourvoiceohio.org/election2020 . Participants will be selected from the list of volunteers to represent Ohio demographics and will receive a $125 stipend for participation in a session.

SIDNEY – Shelby County voters will see four individuals contending for two Supreme Court justice positions along with uncontested Probate Court and Court of Appeals races on their ballots this year.

Jeffrey J. Beigel, the incumbent, is unopposed as he seeks re-election as Shelby County’s Probate Court judge.

Mark C. Miller, the current Findlay Municipal Court judge, is running unopposed for the 3rd District Court of Appeals judgeship being vacated in 2021 by retiring Judge Vernon Preston.

John P. O’Donnell, the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge, is challenging incumbent Supreme Court Justice Sharon L. Kennedy for one of the two Supreme Court justice seats that is up for election this year.

Jennifer Brunner, who serves on the 10th District Court of Appeals, is challenging incumbent Judi French for the other Supreme Court justice seat that is up for election this year.

Probate Court, Court of Appeals feature uncontested elections

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

