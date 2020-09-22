Court basics to help you vote

Want to express your thoughts about the upcoming election and issues that are important to you? The Your Voice Ohio project and the Sidney Daily News are partnering to sponsor a series of online conversations so that you can contribute to presidential election coverage in Ohio. Volunteer to contribute to this effort by going to this web site – www.yourvoiceohio.org/election2020 . Participants will be selected from the list of volunteers to represent Ohio demographics and will receive a $125 stipend for participation in a session.

Shape the news with your voice!

Ohio has six levels of courts:

• Supreme Court

• Appeals Courts

• Common pleas courts – At the county level, with several divisions and often several judges.

• Municipal courts

• Courts of claims

• Mayors courts

The Ohio Supreme Court offers this diagram and descriptions to show the connection and purposes of each court.

Who is on my ballot?

Judges serve for six years, so generally a third of those in your area are up for election every two years. To find the names of judges on your ballot, find your sample ballot at your county Board of Elections website.

What area does my appeals court cover?

There are 12 appeals court districts, often encompassing several counties. This map page provides information about each court and the names of current judges.

How do I do research?

These organizations provide information on the candidates:

Judge4Yourself, aggregates recommendations from five bar associations in Ohio.

Judicial Votes Count, maintained by the University of Akron and supported by the Ohio State Bar Association.

Ohio Fair Courts Alliance, founded by Common Cause Ohio, the Dayton NAACP, Greater Cleveland Congregations, Ohio Environmental Council and Ohio Voice.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_YVO-Logo-4.jpg