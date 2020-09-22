Standing watch

Jessica and retired Army James Vonderhuevel, left to right, both of Sidney, stand watch over a flag draped coffin as U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran Al and Ann Gurowski, of Morgantown, N.C., look at pictures of U.S. veterans and active duty soldiers who committed suicide. The display was part of the Silent Watch Veteran Suicide Awareness setup by Shelby County Veteran Services on the courtsquare on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The display is an attempt to inform veterans and those that know veterans that there are resources available for veterans dealing with depression. Veterans can call the crisis line 800-273-8255. For benefits local veterans can call 937-498-7282.

