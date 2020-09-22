Hardin-Houston accepts donation, approves staff

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education accepted a donation and approved staff members during its Sept. 21 meeting.

The board approved all treasurer recommendations, including a $1,812 donation from Steve Knouff for a bass clarinet.

The board approved service agreements with Freytag and Associates Inc., Collins Education Associates LLC, Western Ohio Computer Organization for education management information system coordinator services, and the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for one-on-one aide services for the 2020-21 school year.

It employed Danielle Francis, Leslie Heintz, Teresa Knouff, Carrie Larger, Jenni Paulus, Mark Platfoot, Gwen Shoemaker and Jill York as district Collins Writing implementation team leaders.

It employed Trevor Barhorst as a student supervisor for the 2020-21 school year and employed Kevin Geise as a district on-the-bus instructor to train drivers.

Under the 21st Century Grant for the 2020-21 school year, the board employed Charlotte Phipps as site coordinator; Melissa Bowers, Doris Monnier, Charlotte Phipps, Gwen Shoemaker, Samantha Stephens and Jennifer Turner (as needed) as teachers; and Jennifer Turner as an educational aide.

The board approved the updated certified substitute list. It employed Karen Hardin as a classified substitute for the 2020-21 school year.

One-year limited contracts were approved for Tina Mertz, faculty manager; Doris Monnier, seventh grade girls basketball coach; Tammy Vondenhuevel, eighth grade girls basketball coach; Meranda Sherman, high school cheerleading adviser; Steve Mowery, elementary boys basketball; and Adam Sweigart, assistant varsity girls basketball.

The board accepted the resignation of Misty Gibson, varsity volleyball coach and elementary volleyball coordinator, effective Sept. 11, 2020.

It employed Lauren Vagedez as varsity volleyball coach and Gina Maier as assistant varsity volleyball coach, effective Sept. 11, at a pro-rated amount.

The board approved all necessary repairs and contracted work to the 18,000 gallon propane tank and related items be completed under an emergency and urgent necessity. It accepted the fuel bid from Schafer Oil Co., for the period of September 2020 to August 2021.

The board declared transportation to Troy Christian School as impractical for the Hardin-Houston Board of Education.

The Board of Education approved the 2020-21 Hardin-Houston Elementary & Houston High School building goals.

Houston High School building goals

• Continue to reinforce safety guidelines and procedures. Those procedures will include those already established, and all safety measures and procedures related to COVID-19, to ensure the safety and well-being of students, staff and community.

• Incorporate introductory material and strategies for Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS). This will include the integration of the Culture Playbook as a key Tier 1 support strategy.

• To prepare and support students’ academic success in multiple formats (synchronous and/or asynchronous) and collaborate with parents and caregivers so that they may be better prepared to provide academic assistance to their child.

Hardin-Houston Elementary building goals

• Develop a trauma-free/positive environment in the building through implementation of PAX strategies and PBIS, striving for 100% staff participation.

• Use technology at least bimonthly to communicate a sense of school pride and generate public awareness of the positive school culture.

• A common language and approach for writing using the Collins Writing Project will be implemented in 100% of classrooms and 100% of teachers will self-assess their progress in the implementation.

The board also approved the 2020-21 Hardin-Houston Local School District goals as follows:

• Provide a safe and secure environment for students, staff and community members including managing safety concerns of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

• Achieve the highest ratings on the state report card.

• Optimize all building systems and fulfill the current 5-year strategic plan.

• Maintain fiscal responsibility and continue to monitor student enrollment of the district.

The board approved NEOLA policies including employment of administrators; evaluation of principals and other administrators; nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in district programs or activities; religion in the curriculum; interscholastic athletics; standards-based teacher evaluations; group health plans; sick leave; personal leave; attendance; removal, suspension, expulsion and permanent exclusion of students; due process rights; investments; student fees, fines and charges; waiver of school fees for instructional materials; procurement federal grants/funds; protective facial coverings during pandemic/epidemic events; and religious/patriotic ceremonies and observations.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the media center.