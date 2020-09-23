Possible drugs found

A Sidney Police Officer picks up a syringe and other drug paraphernalia found in a vehicle parked in the Love’s parking lot around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Police were called to Love’s on a report of suspected theft. A powder, the Sidney Police believe could be fentanyl, was also found.
