Versailles seniors vie for king, queen

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School will crown their homecoming king and queen Friday, Sept. 25. Because of the pandemic, the homecoming dance has been canceled.

Senior members of the homecoming court vying to be queen are Darian Feltz, daughter of Bruce and Jenny Feltz; Emma George, daughter of Dan and Tara George; Kate Griesdorn, daughter of Brian and Lori Griesdorn; Morgan Schlater, daughter of Dale and Kathy Schlater; and Renea Schmitmeyer, daughter of Doug and Brenda Schmitmeyer.

King candidates are Noah Barga, son of Michael and Gwenn Barga; Jared DeMange, son of Jesse and Molly DeMange; Jack Gehret, son of Krista and Carl Gehret; Elliot George, son of Hollie and Greg Georgel; and Troy Jones, son of Krista and Dave Jones.

The senior representatives are Abby Stammen, daughter of Jason and Marcie Stammen, and Luke Billenstein, son of Jason and Kelly Billenstein