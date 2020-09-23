Praying for America’s leaders

Christian Academy Schools’ students Faith Lord, left, 15, daughter of Anita Lord and Karli Hiler, 15, both of Anna, daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler, raise the U.S. flag at the start of a “See You at the Pole” ceremony. The event was held at 7:30 a.m. in front of Christian Academy Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Students prayed for America’s leaders, performed the “Pledge of Allegiance” and sang the National Anthem. See You at the Pole is a nationwide event.

