Commission tables rezoning request

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission agreed to table a rezoning request, petitioned by the applicant, for a parcel of land on East Poplar Street during Monday evening’s meeting.

The meeting was held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others able to join virtually.

The request of Emily Neu, on behalf of Alpha Community Center, is for the rezoning of property on the south side of Poplar Street between 317 and 405 E. Poplar St. to change zoning from the B-1, local business district to R-2, single and two-family residence district.

The property is currently undeveloped. An industrial/warehouse building located on the property was demolished in 2006-2007.

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said the applicant sought to table the request. The board voted to table the issue until such a time when Neu asks for the item to be taken from the table.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

