Better Breathers Club Program to hold virtual meeting Oct. 7

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is os hosting a virtual American Lung Association’s Better Breathers Club Program. The Zoom meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public. Community members will learn about controlling chronic lung diseases amid Covid-19. The featured speaker will be Shannon Condon, Betters Breathers Club certified facilitator and Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center speech therapist.

Registration is required. Attendees must login to their own individual computer/device and have access to Zoom. Zoom details will be given once registered. Please RSVP to Beth Bell by Oct. 5 by emailing bbell@versaillesrehab.com or by calling 937-418-6852.

Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio. The center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care. For more information, please call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com. All of the protections in place at Versailles is available on the website’s COVID-19 page.