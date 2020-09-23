Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announces winners of writing contest

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center recently called on all children of staff to write a short essay about their Healthcare Angel. The contest was open to all kids of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center staff in grades kindergatern through 12th. Children were asked to write a short essay that answered the question: “How does your Healthcare Angel inspire you?”

Harmony Tamplin was the winner of Versailles’ contest and received a $100 Visa gift card for her winning submission. Harmony is the daughter of Casey Ellis, Receptionist at the healthcare center, and is 11 years old and in 6th grade at Versailles Middle School. Harmony ended her essay with: “She inspires me to want to be a good and kind person, and to take care of others. She puts others first before her needs and that makes her a special person.”

Samantha Bell was awarded runner-up in the contest and received a $25 Visa gift card for entry. Samantha is the 14-year-old daughter of Beth Bell, Versailles senior director of Business Development, and attends 9th grade at Russia High School.

“In conclusion, my mom is my healthcare angel. She has always been there for me in everything. During this pandemic, my mom has worked harder than ever trying to keep her residents and employees safe. Seeing her passion for her work inspires me to put my all and my passion into all of the things that I do. She really is an angel,” summarized Samantha’s essay.

“This was such a great opportunity to show off how much their Healthcare Angels means to them and also score some back-to-school cash,” Senior Administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Kristy Earick said. “Thank you to all the kids who participated in our contest! Thanks also to their Healthcare Angels who care for and protect our residents and patients every day.”

Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio. The center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care. For more information, please call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com.