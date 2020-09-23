Newport Sportsmen League winners announced

Out West Drive Thru team members won first place handicap in the Newport Sportsmen League Tuesday, Sept. 22., Members of the team are, left to right, Dick Barhorst, Joe Barr, Randy Giesseman, Rick Ewing and Tom Linn.

Dan Taviano won the Dale Meyer award in the Newport Sportsmen League on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Meyer’s Drive Thru team members won first place 16YD in the Newport Sportsmen League Tuesday, Sept. 22., Members of the team are, left to right, Jack Spradlin, Brett Marrs, Matt Gilardi, Jeff Marrs and Rick Cron.