10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 622 cases.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the new cases involve a boy and a girl in the 10-19 age range, a man and a woman in their 20s, a woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s, two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

As of Wednesday, 440 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 171 have not recovered. Currently, one Shelby County resident is hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 333 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 61 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 51 cases, Houston (45333) 21 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 25 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 12 cases, Minster (45865) 21 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 53 cases.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,394 positive cases, including 14 new cases reported Wednesday. Miami County has had 129 total hospitalizations, including two new hospitalizations, and 51 deaths, including two new deaths. There are 1,082 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported 786 positive cases with 759 confirmed and 27 probable cases. There have been 75 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 667 people have recovered. There are 74 active cases with 13 new cases reported Wednesday. There have been 39 COVID-19-related deaths in the county, including one death that was reported Wednesday.

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 146,753 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,977 have been hospitalized with 3,218 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,687 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 126,023 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.