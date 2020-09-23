Jackson Center approves early graduation request

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education approved an early graduation request during its Sept. 21 meeting.

The board approved the early graduation request for Dakota Evans, dependent upon completion of all requirements.

In other actions, the board approved music and FFA fundraising activity account purpose and budget requests.

The board approved permanent appropriations for the current fiscal year as recommended by the treasurer.

Superintendent Bill Reichert shared an overview of the intended use of pandemic related grants as well as the need for a new van.

Jeff Reese, the fourth through 12th grade principal, reviewed the release of the state report card and summarized the lack of information provided and the errors that were found by various districts.

Ginger Heuker, the PreK through third grade principal, provided an overview on how remote learning kids were being managed and tracked as well as those kids who had left and were being homeschooled.

After an executive session to discuss the employment of public employees, the board approved contracts for certified staff including a three-year limited contract for Tara Shuster, a three-year limited contract for Kris Soliday and a one-year limited contract for Elizabeth Baker.

The board approved a motion to ratify the switching of contracts between two soccer coaches, making Kennadie Reese the varsity assistant soccer coach and Lee Luckasevic the junior varsity soccer coach.

It also approved Kristen Thobe as the seventh grade girls basketball coach.

The board approved the financial report as presented. Activity continues to transition to new payroll and accounting systems. Work has been completed with the Ohio Department of Education for approval for free breakfast and lunch, for all students, from the beginning of school through the end of December. The state of Ohio will begin its bi-annual audit in October.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 19.