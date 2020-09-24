125 Years

Sept. 24, 1895

The handsome stone resident of W.H.C. Goode, on North Ohio avenue, which has been in process of erection for the past two years, is completed. The work of furnishing it has almost been completed, and Mr. Goode expects to move his family into it next month.

———

The pressed-brick depot for the C.H. & D. railroad has been completed and will be ready for occupancy as soon as the furniture is put in by the company.

100 Years

Sept. 24, 1920

At a meeting of the football candidates last evening, the method of organization was considered and decided upon. There are some 30 candidates in the field for the regular team and still others who have not yet signified their intention to try out.

———

Judge and Mrs. E.F. Short and two daughters have returned home from Columbus, where Judge Short attended the Probate Judge convention.

75 Years

Sept. 24, 1945

Two groups of men left Sidney this morning for Fort Hayes, Columbus, one group composed of nine men for induction into service. They were in the charge of Frederick R. Kendall. The second group went for physical examination and was in the charge of Cyril C. Hussey, Jr.

———

Plans for participation of the townships of Shelby county in the coming War and Community Chest campaign were discussed at length last night in a meeting held in the office of R.W. Monger, with nine of the townships represented. H.A. Binkley, campaign chairman, explained the formation and operation of the chest.

50 Years

Sept. 24, 1970

Huber A. Beery, 55, judge of the Shelby County Common Pleas Court for the past 24 years, died suddenly early Sunday at his home on Bon Air drive. Judge Beery was stricken with an apparent heart attack shortly after he retired for the night and died about 12:15 a.m. He had suffered from a coronary condition.

In poor health for the past five months, he had taken a leave of absence from his judicial duties May 1 on the advice of his physician and returned to the bench earlier this month.

25 Years

Sept. 24, 1995

WASHINGTON (AP) – Publishing tycoon Steve Forbes announced a latecomer bid for republican presidential nomination Friday, promising lower taxes to free the American economy from “political repression.”

———

As he prepared for a career change at the end of this year, Sidney City Schools Superintendent Lewis Blackford has no regrets.

“I’ve had a great life in Sidney City Schools,” Blackford said. “I have no regrets about my job or leaving it; however, I believe it’s time for a personal change and I’m looking forward to the challenges of a new career. The timing is perfect for both me and the school district.”

“A superintendent’s job is very demanding – your life belongs in the professional arena and to the school community,” Blackford explained.

“It seems as if I’m never home. My kids, and especially my wife, Judy, have sacrificed a great deal because of my job demands.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org