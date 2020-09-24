Going all out

Misty Yokley, of Sidney, gives a tour of her Halloween display outside her house at 528 S Ohio Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 24. The display includes a number of large inflated characters on one side of the house. The porch is filled with animatronic figures and crawling up the right side of the house and peeking into windows are realistic skeletons. Yokley started the display 3-years-ago and said it “brings joy. Makes me happy. Everybody needs a little bit of enjoyment right now.” Yokley will be handing out candy this year for Halloween.

Misty Yokley, of Sidney, gives a tour of her Halloween display outside her house at 528 S Ohio Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 24. The display includes a number of large inflated characters on one side of the house. The porch is filled with animatronic figures and crawling up the right side of the house and peeking into windows are realistic skeletons. Yokley started the display 3-years-ago and said it “brings joy. Makes me happy. Everybody needs a little bit of enjoyment right now.” Yokley will be handing out candy this year for Halloween. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN092520Haunted.jpg Misty Yokley, of Sidney, gives a tour of her Halloween display outside her house at 528 S Ohio Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 24. The display includes a number of large inflated characters on one side of the house. The porch is filled with animatronic figures and crawling up the right side of the house and peeking into windows are realistic skeletons. Yokley started the display 3-years-ago and said it “brings joy. Makes me happy. Everybody needs a little bit of enjoyment right now.” Yokley will be handing out candy this year for Halloween. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News