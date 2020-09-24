Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:17 p.m.: criminal damaging. A Firestone tire, valued at $90, on a white 2005 Honda, was reported damaged in the 200 block of Miami Avenue.

-12:40 p.m.: assault. A male juvenile was served for being unruly after police responded to a report of an assault. One juvenile male’s mother was also verbally served.

-8:57 a.m.: probation violation. Joseph R. Brinkley, 33, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he turned himself in at the Sidney Municipal Court.

-7:55 a.m.: theft — motor vehicle. The theft of a maroon 2015 Kia Optima was reported stolen in the 1000 block of South Fourth Avenue.

TUESDAY

-5:22 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a wallet, containing an ID, insurance and debit cards, $20, and gift cards, was reported stolen from a white 2016 Hyundai in the 100 block of 300 block of Mulberry Place.

Crashes

Hazel I. Barhorst, 67, of Maplewood, was charged with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:33 p.m.

Barhorst was traveling westbound in the 1700 block of Port Jefferson Road when the front right tire blew out and her SUV pulled to the right, hit a curb and then a fire hydrant.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:27 a.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:17 a.m. to 1:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:34 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-4:23 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-7:57 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls; three calls were for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

