8 Shelby County nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19

SIDNEY — In the weekly nursing home update of COVID-19 cases, eight Shelby County nursing home residents have tested positive. The eight all reside at Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. One staff member also has tested positive, bringing that cumulative total to eight.

Ohio Living Dorothy Love reported four staff members tested positive, bringing its total to 20. No new positive cases were reported among Dorothy Love residents. They have a cumulative total of 18 residents who have tested positive.

Shelby County nursing homes have reported two resident deaths due to COVID-19

Auglaize County facilities are reporting 14 new cases among residents and 14 cases among staff members.

Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home reported four resident cases — bringing its cumulative total to six — and four staff members. Otterbein St. Marys Nursing Home has seven new resident cases, for a cumulative total of nine, and two staff cases for a cumulative total of 14. Otterbein St. Marys Assisted Living has three new resident cases for a total of 35 residents and eight staff members for a total of 28 cumulative staff members testing positive.

Four nursing home deaths have been reported in Auglaize County.

In Darke County, Versailles Rehabilitation and Health are Center has four new resident cases for a total of eight residents testing positive since the beginning of the pandemic. Two staff members have tested positive for a cumulative total of six.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that indoor visitations can begin at nursing homes on Oct. 12.

According to the state’s school dashboard, Russia reported two cases of COVID-19 among its students, Hardin-Houston reported one case, Jackson Center reported one case, and Riverside reported one case. Among staff, Sidney reported three cases, Fort Loramie reported one case, and Holy Angels reported one case. Versailles has reported one cumulative student case of COVID-19, and New Bremen has reported one cumulative staff case.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department did not report an update on the county’s COVID-19 situation.

Shelby County has the third highest occurrence rate of COVID-19 per capita in Ohio during the past two weeks, according to statistics DeWine released Thursday. Shelby County trails Mercer and Putnam counties in the rankings.

Despite the high level of new cases per capita, Shelby County is at level one, the yellow designation, on Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map. The county didn’t meet the other six indicators that could raise the advisory level including sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases not congregate cases, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in new hospital admissions and ICU bed occupancy.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported Thursday there are 634 total cases in the county with 550 confirmed and 84 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 54.

A total of 383 women have tested positive while 251 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is nine. The total number of people who have recovered is 494. There are 131 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases include a 66-year-old man who is hospitalized, a probable 39-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, a 53-year-old man, a 80-year-old man, a probable 56-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 35-year-old-woman, a probable 59-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, a 52-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman, a 1-year-old boy, a probable 52-year-old man and a probable 49-year-old man. Unless noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

There is one new death to report, a female between the ages of 80-100.

“Auglaize County Health Department staff would like to express our deepest sympathies for the family’s loss and send our thoughts and prayers to them,” Auglaize County Health Commissioner Oliver Fisher stated.

Total cases include 13 people in the 0-10 age range, 66 in the 10-20 age range, 85 in the 20-30 age range, 86 in the 30-40 age range, 80 in the 40-50 age range, 111 in the 50-60 age range, 74 in the 60-70 age range, 51 in the 70-80 age range, 46 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 251 cases in St. Marys, 162 cases in Wapakoneta, 79 cases in Minster, 76 cases in New Bremen, 28 cases in Cridersville, 18 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, eight cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,407 positive cases with 13 new cases. Miami County has had 129 total hospitalizations and 51 deaths. There are 1,097 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 791 positive cases with 764 confirmed and 27 probable cases. There have been 76 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 669 people have recovered. There are 65 active cases with five new cases reported Thursday. There have been 39 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 306 cases Thursday with five new cases. There are 52 active cases and six current hospitalizations. A total of 251 people have recovered. There have been three county deaths.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 147,744 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,051 have been hospitalized with 3,228 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,715 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 127,239 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.