Wilson Health hosts Brake for Breakfast

SIDNEY— Wilson Health marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month by educating the public and encouraging women to get mammograms with their annual, free drive-up “Brake for Breakfast” event.

Brake for Breakfast will be held on Oct. 8 at 326 N. Main St., located in the Eagle Plaza, in Minster from 7 to 9 a.m. and on Oct. 9 at 1205 Fairington Drive, located in the Fairview Medical Center, in Sidney from 7 to 9 a.m.

Participants will receive free breakfast items to go along with valuable health information and giveaways from Wilson Health employees and volunteers without ever having to leave their cars.

Wilson Health designed the event to be convenient, follow health and safety guidelines, benefit the community and raise awareness about the importance of scheduling an annual mammogram.

To schedule a mammogram, text “mammo” to 484848 or call the Francis Women’s Center at 937- 498-5533.