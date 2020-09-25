Driver transported by CareFlight

SIDNEY – One person was transported by CareFlight following a two vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Kuther Road and Schenk Road near Sidney.

A tan car was northbound on Kuther Road and a red car was westbound on Schenk Road when the crash occurred. The tan vehicle ended up in a bean field near the intersection while the red car, which lost its front left tire in the crash, came to a rest alongside the road.

The driver of the tan car, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported by CareFlight. The driver and passenger in the red car suffered minor injuries and refused transport.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Fire Department responded to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, and no other details were available.

One person was transported by CareFlight following a two vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Kuther Road and Schenk Road near Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_IMGP0736.jpg One person was transported by CareFlight following a two vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Kuther Road and Schenk Road near Sidney. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News The driver and passenger of a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Schenk Road refused transport following a two vehicle crash Friday morning. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_IMGP0657.jpg The driver and passenger of a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Schenk Road refused transport following a two vehicle crash Friday morning. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News The driver of a car that was traveling northbound on Kuther Road was transported by CareFlight following a two vehicle crash Friday morning. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_IMGP0754.jpg The driver of a car that was traveling northbound on Kuther Road was transported by CareFlight following a two vehicle crash Friday morning. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News A tan car was northbound on Kuther Road and a red car was westbound on Schenk Road when a crash occurred Friday morning. The driver of the tan car was transported by CareFlight. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_IMGP0725.jpg A tan car was northbound on Kuther Road and a red car was westbound on Schenk Road when a crash occurred Friday morning. The driver of the tan car was transported by CareFlight. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News One person was transported by CareFlight following a two vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Kuther Road and Schenk Road near Sidney. Both occupants of the red car, which lost its front left tire in the crash, refused transport. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_IMGP0762.jpg One person was transported by CareFlight following a two vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Kuther Road and Schenk Road near Sidney. Both occupants of the red car, which lost its front left tire in the crash, refused transport. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.