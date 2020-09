Jessica Suthers, of Sidney, walks a skeleton over to a Halloween display she was helping to setup in front of a house at 2116 Broadway Ave. on Friday, Sept. 25.

Jessica Suthers, of Sidney, walks a skeleton over to a Halloween display she was helping to setup in front of a house at 2116 Broadway Ave. on Friday, Sept. 25. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN092620Skeleton.jpg Jessica Suthers, of Sidney, walks a skeleton over to a Halloween display she was helping to setup in front of a house at 2116 Broadway Ave. on Friday, Sept. 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News