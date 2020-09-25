17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, bringing the county’s total to 639 cases.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the new cases involve a boy in the 10-19 age range, two women in their 20s, two women and a man in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, two women and three men in their 60s, three women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

As of Friday, 462 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 166 have not recovered. Currently, one Shelby County resident is hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 346 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 62 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 52 cases, Houston (45333) 21 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 25 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 21 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 54 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported the county’s 10th death related to COVID-19 on Friday, a man between the ages of 80-100.

There are 642 total cases in the county with 555 confirmed and 87 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 54.

A total of 388 women have tested positive while 254 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is 10. The total number of people who have recovered is 494. There are 138 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases include a probable 9-year-old boy, a 30-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, a probable 59-year-old man, a probable 59-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, a 72-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. All are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 14 people in the 0-10 age range, 68 in the 10-20 age range, 85 in the 20-30 age range, 87 in the 30-40 age range, 80 in the 40-50 age range, 113 in the 50-60 age range, 75 in the 60-70 age range, 52 in the 70-80 age range, 46 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 253 cases in St. Marys, 164 cases in Wapakoneta, 80 cases in Minster, 76 cases in New Bremen, 28 cases in Cridersville, 20 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, eight cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,428 positive cases with 21 new cases. Miami County has had 130 total hospitalizations, including one new hospitalization, and 51 deaths. There are 1,103 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 804 positive cases with 776 confirmed and 28 probable cases. There have been 76 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 679 people have recovered. There are 78 active cases with 13 new cases reported Friday. There have been 39 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 307 cases Friday with one new case. There are 53 active cases and six current hospitalizations. A total of 251 people have recovered. There have been three county deaths.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 148,894 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,127 have been hospitalized with 3,243 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,734 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 128,369 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.