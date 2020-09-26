125 Years

Sept. 26, 1895

An informal meeting was held at the Wagner House last night to discuss the question of building an electric railroad in this city and extending it to Loramies and Minster. The motion passed unanimously. There is wealth enough in Sidney to make this enterprise go. Now is the time for action.

———

The well at the brewery in which a large vein of water was struck yesterday morning is flowing, 40,000 gallons of water an hour.

100 Years

Sept. 26, 1920

Milton Ailes, Eugene Ailes and John Taft, all former resident of this city, were eye witnesses to the Wall Street explosion in New York City last week. The three men just missed being in the location of the explosion by less than five minutes. An account of the personal observation of the explosion by Milton Ailes, vice president of the Riggs National Bank, Washington, D.C., appeared in a New York newspaper. They were in an office on the sixth floor of the building directly opposite that of the J.P. Morgan Co., when the explosion occurred.

———

The third game of the great ball series between Piqua and Sidney will be played at Lakeside park tomorrow afternoon. The local team will use its regular lineup, although it is rumored that Piqua will be strengthened considerably in an effort to grab this contest.

75 Years

Sept. 26, 1945

William A. Ross will head the county-wide committee which will direct the 1945 sale of Christmas seals to raise funds for the tuberculosis control work, according to Clyde Millhoff, president of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health association. The local campaign will open Nov. 19 and continue until Christmas.

50 Years

Sept. 26, 1970

MINSTER – World War I veterans who served with Battery A. 324th FHA Bn. held their 34th reunion at the Minster American Legion Hall Sunday, Sept. 20. Present were 13 members of the original group and their wives or another member of the family.

The battery was composed of men from Columbus, Springfield, Sidney and Shelby County. They spent a year in Germany and France during World War I. Roy Coleman presided over the business meeting. He was retained as an officer with Mrs. Coleman of Dayton and Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Foster of Quincy.

———

For the second time in less than a week Lehman High’s cross-county course has a new record. John Freytag set a new mark Thursday afternoon as he covered the route in 10:54 – 24 seconds faster than the time set by John Schlater last Friday.

However, Freytag’s speed wasn’t enough to save Lehman from a 24-33 loss to visiting Marion Local.

25 Years

Sept. 26, 1995

Linda DeVelvis, an eighth-grade American History teacher at Bridgeview Middle School explained the job of a civil war nurse to Sunset Sidney Kiwanians at their meeting at the Sidney Holiday Inn.

DeVelvis is the mother of three teen-age children and is the president of the Shelby County Historical Society.

She played the role of a nurse during the Civil War and described the character from birth in 1823 in South Carolina, being married and having the husband die from a disease and various situations in the nurse’s job.

DeVelvis described various injuries and diseases and gave the treatment common in that period of time. She displayed medicines, a doctor’s field kit and other items.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

