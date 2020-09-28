21 COVID-19 cases reported over weekend, Monday

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the county’s total to 660 cases.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the new cases involve a girl in the 10-19 age range, two women in their 20s, one woman and a man in their 30s, one woman and one man in their 40s, three women in their 50s, four women and three men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 80s and one woman and one man in their 90s.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

As of Monday, 480 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 169 have not recovered. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 360 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 65 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 53 cases, Houston (45333) 21 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 27 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 22 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 54 cases.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,454 positive cases with 18 new cases. Miami County has had 132 total hospitalizations, including two new hospitalizations, and 51 deaths. There are 1,139 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 813 positive cases with 783 confirmed and 30 probable cases. There have been 77 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 696 people have recovered. There are 69 active cases with nine new cases reported Monday and from the weekend. There have been 41 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 313 cases. There are have been 23 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 269 people have recovered. There have been three county deaths.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 151,802 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,307 have been hospitalized with 3,261 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,746 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 130,859 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.