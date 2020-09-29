United Way responds during COVID

SIDNEY — The local Shelby County United Way was a community leader during COVID. The Shelby County United Way Board of Directors awarded $65,000 in emergency funding towards housing and utility assistance, food insecurity, and partnered with the Community Foundation of Shelby County to help fund the 2020 Recovery Fund.

A total of $40,000 was awarded to Job and Family Services’ COVID-19 Response Program to serve those whose employment was impacted during April and May. The funding assistance helped 95 families from 69 different local employers with housing and utility assistance. $5,000 was awarded to Alpha Community Center who administers the Shelby County United Way’s rent and utility assistance program. $10,000 was awarded to Agape Distribution to assist with operational costs while they had to close the non-profit store, but kept the food pantry open for food distribution to the public. $10,000 was awarded to the Community Foundation of Shelby County to help fund the 2020 Recovery Fund. To date, 15 community-based grants totaling $59,289.86 have been awarded to local non-profit organizations.

In May, the Shelby County United Way partnered with the West Ohio Food Bank and the Ohio National Guard to help facilitate a drive through food distribution held at the Sidney High School. Over 60 community-based volunteers and leaders helped distribute 39,000 pounds of food to 213 households representing 728 residents.

Next week’s campaign update will feature the response of the Shelby County United Way partner agencies during COVID.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator seven out of the past eight years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. Through the first week of the campaign the campaign balance is $177,474. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.