NB Council purchases Dianne Komminsk property

NEW BREMEN – The Dianne Komminsk property has become the property of New Bremen following a final vote at the New Bremen Council meeting Monday night, Sept. 28.

Council approved an ordinance to purchase 139 acres of land from the Komminsk estate for $1,500,000. The land is located in Shelby County. Before her death, Komminsk had indicated her intention that the village to be able to acquire her property, which includes a home, woods and farmland.

The land is intended to be a future trading piece when seeking to acquire land next to the village.

Finance Committee chair Jacob Larger reported that in August the village’s revenue came in at $1,575,843.15 and expenditures were $1,298,435.37.

Council approved an emergency resolution to submit an Ohio Public Works application for the 2021 paving season. The emergency passage was deemed necessary since the deadline for applying is before the next council meeting in October. The amount to be applied for is $245,000 in grants and $200,000 in loans. The streets that are tentatively to be repaved include North Main from Monroe to New Knoxville Avenue, South Main from Plum to Monroe and portions of North Walnut and Amsterdam.

It was agreed that a village-owned 2015 Ford Expedition and possibly two other trucks could be sold via sealed bids submitted to the village.

Council also approved an ordinance accepting $65,487.93 in local government funds and rates set by the Auglaize County Budget Commission.

It was also agreed to amend appropriations to accommodate the CARES funds, raising the village budget to $27,843,862.

In his report, Mayor Bob Parker said the recent village Clean Up/Fix Up day, at which residents could dispose of larger items, was a success, but there may be a need for expanded hours next year. He said he himself waited an hour in line and that the line stretched a long way. The spring version of this event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Council then went into executive session to discuss property and personnel. No action was taken when they returned to open session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

