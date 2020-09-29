COLUMBUS – Free radon test kits are available to Ohio homeowners through www.ohio.radon.com.

Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas, is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer for non-smokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer in smokers.

Radon levels can be reduced, but the only way to know if a home has high radon levels is to test as it is colorless, odorless and tasteless.

For general questions about radon’s health effects and to discuss radon testing, contact Ohio Department of Health education staff at 614-728-0272 or indoor.radon@odh.ohio.gov.