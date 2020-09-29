New Knoxville sees decrease in school funding

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Board of Education heard at their Monday night meeting, Sept. 28, that school funding was down significantly.

Amy Reineke, district treasurer, said that the district’s entire account balance of $6,144,921.37 is 4% below what it was at the same time in 2019. She said the district knew before the COVID pandemic hit that schools were going to see a reduction in school funds, but that the pandemic dealt all schools a second blow.

Grades 4 to 12 Principal Jenny Fledderjohann reported on events for teachers and students.

She said some of the district teachers are presenting at the Mercer County Professional Learning Conference on Oct. 12.

In regards to Career and College Readiness Experiences and Field Trips, which are traditionally in October, the district continues to plan for experiences although pandemic restrictions have limited choices for career and college readiness activities/experiences planned for students.

She said the freshmen will have the Honda Virtual Field Trip on Friday, Oct. 2. There will be a virtual financial aid night with Lawrence Matthews from Bluffton University on Oct. 5.

In regards to fundraisers, the junior class is in the middle of a laundry detergent fundraiser, the FFA is currently holding a Gifts of Grain fundraiser in which they have already raised over $1,000. The group will also be selling FFA fruit starting Oct. 8 and pork chop dinners on Sunday, Oct. 25. The National Honor Society will be doing spirit wear in November and the Music Boosters will have cookie dough sales.

Lego League and Esports teams are up and running and practicing, she said. She offered thanks to advisor Corey Canan for offering quite a few open lab times while abiding by social distancing. Equally noted were extra hours given by Lego League advisers Jon Stammen, Linda Wolf and Laura Watercutter for extra time for the Lego League to practice.

Fledderjohann also noted that athletic director Kay Webb has started an athletic leadership team. The purpose of this team is to build athletic leaders to be influential within the student body. She has met with them numerous times this summer and fall to discuss leadership skills, watch videos, and talk about how they can be influential role models in school. She’s also having the leadership team present different activities at lunch.

Finally, she thanked the school coaches and fall advisers for the sacrifices they made to get through this unprecedented year. The Board also approved additional contracts.

The Board approved contracts to hire Keith Thomas as varsity boys’ basketball assistant, Kort Fledderjohann as varsity girls’ basketball assistant, Matt Gabel as high school girls’ reserve basketball, Nick Frankenhauser and Amy Wilson Long as long term substitute teachers, Kay Webb as athletic director, Cory Canan as high school scholastic bowl, Emily Ruhenkamp as National Honor Society adviser, Scott Schroer as OSHA coordinator, Linda Wolf as Pep Club adviser, Linda Wolf as Speech adviser, Jim Niekamp as Spanish club adviser, Terry Halko as Student Council adviser, Kim Wirwille as transportation coordinator, Karla Klose as yearbook adviser, Cory Canan as both E-Sports coach and Co-Lego league advisor with Jon Stammen, Laura Watercutter and Linda Wolf. Nancy Fiegel was hired as Gatekeepers adviser.

Finally, it was announced that the Oct. 26 board meeting would be held one hour earlier, at 6 p.m., to allow the Board to attend a school function.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.