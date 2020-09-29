Minster plans for 2021 street projects

MINSTER – Plans for future 2021 street improvements were part of the Minster Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15. For this year, Council agreed a Halloween tradition will go forward.

Council approved an ordinance to allow Village Administrator Don Harrod to apply for two Ohio Public Works grants.

One application would be to replace the 1940’s era clay pipe along the Dues ditch, between Four Seasons Park and Diamond Estates. Cost is estimated to be $235,000.

The second application would be toward the OPW Small Government program, for a complete reconstruction of Seventh Street between Main Street and the Stonegate subdivision. The village would ask for approximately $500,000 from the OPW. Cost of the entire project is expected to amount to $1,500,000.

Harrod said the earliest these projects would go forward would be July 1 of 2021. The village expects to hear whether their applications have been awarded would be in February 2021.

Council also decided that Trick or Treat will go on, with the date set on Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Harrod said they will follow the guidelines from the governor.

Council accepted the St Marys Income Tax report for the month of August, which totaled $266,293.26. The year-to-date total now is $2,613.507.89, which is $160,000 less than the amount at the same time in 2019. Harrod said while the numbers were lower, they were better than previously expected.

In relation to that, Council approved a renewal of the 3 year income tax collection services with the City of St. Marys.

Seventh Street between Hamilton Street and the East Corporation line will now be 25 mph, following a final approval of an ordinance to reduce the speed from 35 mph.

In his report to Council, Harrod outlined the progress of several projects.

He said Barrett Paving has completed the 2020 Minor Street Resurfacing Project, wrapping up the project early last week by finishing work on Hamilton and Fifth streets.

The entrance signs on both North and South State Route 66 have been set by Ethan Huwer, as part of his Eagle Scout project. Harrod said the village is working with Garmann and Miller to develop a landscaping plan the base of the signs. Also he said the village has ordered lights for the signs so they are visible at night.

The new solar field expansion continues, with Eitri Foundry and Vaughn Electric making significant progress. They are currently installing the steel posts for the panels. Eitri has indicated that they would like to hold a panel signing event the afternoon of October 2nd. Further details will be forthcoming.

Crews have begun to install the new playground equipment at the Four Seasons Park. Electrical crews with the assistance of the public works department have begun drilling the holes for the posts and will be stetting the equipment which has been assembled in the public works department building.

Also, Schmiesing Tree Service will be trimming and reshaping the maple trees along Fourth Street this fall. This will be the second year that Schmiesing have done this work for the village.

Council also voted to accept receipts of $1,746,737.86 and invoices amounting to $ 101,356.71.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

