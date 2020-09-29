Emerson raises United Way flag

Emerson employees and Shelby County United Way President/CEO Scott Barr prepare to raise the United Way flag at Emerson Tuesday, Sept. 29. On hand for the ceremony were, left to right, Vice President Operational Excellence Rene Betance; Program Manager and United Way Committee Chairperson John Thompson, Senior Product Planner Brad Hemmick; Senior Test Equipment/Calibration Engineer Shawn Bolte; Barr; Product Planner Doug Ealy; and Market Manager Stephen Hueckel.
Emerson employees and Shelby County United Way President/CEO Scott Barr prepare to raise the United Way flag at Emerson Tuesday, Sept. 29. On hand for the ceremony were, left to right, Vice President Operational Excellence Rene Betance; Program Manager and United Way Committee Chairperson John Thompson, Senior Product Planner Brad Hemmick; Senior Test Equipment/Calibration Engineer Shawn Bolte; Barr; Product Planner Doug Ealy; and Market Manager Stephen Hueckel.