Sidney honors neighborhood beautification winners

SIDNEY — Two Sidney residences chosen for the 2020 Neighborhood Beautification Award were announced Monday night during the Sidney City Council hybrid teleconference meeting.

The Citizen’s Peer Review Committee unanimously chose homeowners Heather Dunn, of 224 N. Main Ave., and Jeff and Carman Fogt, of 858 S. Main Ave., to receive the award that recognizes residents for improvements to their residence.

Improvements can include renovation and rehabilitation, general cleanup, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.

As part of their home being recognized, Dunn and the Fogts will receive a certificate of award signed by Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst, an award sign medallion to be placed in their yard, and the photo of their residences taken by professional photographer Picture Perfect Photos and Design, which donated its service.

Code Enforcement Officer Arthur Franklin said Dunn’s home was chosen for exterior improvements including a new roof, gutters, paint and replacement of broken window panes.

The Fogt’s home was also recognized for exterior improvements including new paint and a wrap around porch railing.

Franklin displayed pictures for council members of each of the homes named for 2020 award. He also made note of a residence which earned an honorable mention. The property owned by Evan Goffena, at 1280 E. Parkwood St., was recognized for a façade renovation of the residence.

Franklin praised the homeowners for the improvements to beautify their neighborhoods and the city of Sidney.

Barhorst welcomed Franklin and thanked him for his work as Sidney’s new code enforcement officer since joining the city in the spring. He noted Franklin started the position with the city around the time of shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Council also went into an executive session to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees and the employment of a public employee. No action was taken when council members emerged from the executive session.

