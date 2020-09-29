Health Department reports 9 new COVID cases

SIDNEY — Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Tuesday morning, bringing the county’s total to 669 cases.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the new cases involve a woman in her 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s, a woman and two men in their 50s, and two women and a man in their 70s.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

As of Tuesday, 492 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 166 have not recovered. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 367 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 66 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 53 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 27 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 22 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 54 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported tywo more deaths related to COVID-19, a man between the ages of 80-100 and a woman between the ages of 80-100. The county now has 12 COVID-19-related deaths

There are 675 total cases in the county with 573 confirmed and 102 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 57.

A total of 404 women have tested positive while 271 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is 10. The total number of people who have recovered is 501. There are 160 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases include 76-year-old woman, probable 36-year-old woman, 38-year-old woman, 49-year-old woman, 63-year-old woman, 27-year-old man, probable 20-year-old male, 81-year-old male, 57-year-old man, probable 78-year-old woman, probable 20-year-old male, probable 38-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman, 42-year-old man, 66-year-old man that is hospitalized, 63-year-old woman that is hospitalized, 64-year-old woman, 65-year-old man, probable 37-year-old man, 86-year-old man that is hospitalized, probable 45-year-old man, probable 49-year-old man, probable 21-year-old woman, probable 39-year-old male, 32-year-old man, probable 58-year-old woman, probable 34-year-old woman, probable 66-year-old man, probable 52-year-old woman, probable 52-year-old man, 31-year-old woman, 5-year-old male, and a 31-year-old woman. Unless noted otherwise, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 14 people in the 0-10 age range, 68 in the 10-20 age range, 89 in the 20-30 age range, 96 in the 30-40 age range, 85 in the 40-50 age range, 118 in the 50-60 age range, 81 in the 60-70 age range, 54 in the 70-80 age range, 48 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 256 cases in St. Marys, 178 cases in Wapakoneta, 86 cases in Minster, 79 cases in New Bremen, 32 cases in Cridersville, 21 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 10 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,476 positive cases . Miami County has had 136 total hospitalizations and 52 deaths. There are 1,169 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 818 positive cases with 789 confirmed and 29 probable cases. There have been 77 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 696 people have recovered. There are 74 active cases with five new cases reported Tuesday. There have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 314 cases. There are have been 23 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 273 people have recovered. There have been three county deaths.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 152,907 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,431 have been hospitalized with 3,274 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,783 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 131,708 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.