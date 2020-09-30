Grants awarded from Recovery Fund

SIDNEY — More 2020 Recovery Fund grant awards have been awarded. The 2020 Recovery Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County, assists organizations, schools and government entities with costs directly related to COVID 19 protocols and economic impacts.

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA received more than $6,000 for disinfecting equipment and sanitizing supplies for their facility and equipment.

Lehman Catholic High School was awarded $3,300 to purchase disposable plates and utensils and a mobile food warmer for an additional food service line for students.

Midwest Regional Education Service Center received more than $3,000 for protective equipment and sanitizing supplies for its Occupational, Physical and Speech Therapists and other specialists serving students in county schools.

Samaritan Works received $1,800 to provide materials for on-site counseling sessions. Counseling programs at other facilities were halted this year over COVID concerns.

The 2020 Recovery Fund was established by a collaboration of the Community Foundation and Shelby County United Way to assist local organizations helping with human service needs during the COVID-19 outbreak. More than $66,000 has been given to the fund and grants totaling $59,290 have been disbursed.

More than $24,000 remains available for grants. An online application is available to Shelby County charities, churches or governmental entities strictly for their efforts to provide assistance to residents for things such as food, shelter, healthcare or needs resulting from the economic downturn. No money from the fund will to be given directly to individuals.

More information on giving and applying for a grant is available on the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com.