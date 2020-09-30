A new place to play

Jaxxyn Pierce, right, 4, runs from Masin Richey, while playing on the new jungle gym at Roadside Park on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Jaxxyn’s mom, Chay Murphy, said they hadn’t seen the new jungle gym yet and wanted to check it out after picking Jaxxyn up from school. Shortly after being built the jungle gym had been closed due to COVID-19.

Jaxxyn Pierce, right, 4, runs from Masin Richey, while playing on the new jungle gym at Roadside Park on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Jaxxyn’s mom, Chay Murphy, said they hadn’t seen the new jungle gym yet and wanted to check it out after picking Jaxxyn up from school. Shortly after being built the jungle gym had been closed due to COVID-19. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN093020playground.jpg Jaxxyn Pierce, right, 4, runs from Masin Richey, while playing on the new jungle gym at Roadside Park on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Jaxxyn’s mom, Chay Murphy, said they hadn’t seen the new jungle gym yet and wanted to check it out after picking Jaxxyn up from school. Shortly after being built the jungle gym had been closed due to COVID-19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News