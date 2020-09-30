A walk through history

The Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Bank President and CEO Debra Geuy, second from left, gives a tour of her bank’s famous building to a group of people taking part in the Shelby County Historical Society’s Sidney Bicentennial Downtown Walking Tour. The tour, held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, included stops at Sidney’s City Hall and the Monumental Building. Tour guides described how Sidney has changed in 200 years. Also helping guide the group was, far left, Shelby County Historical Society Board of Trustees President Julie Gilardi, of Sidney.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News