Fairlawn calls emergency meeting

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. at the school to accept the superintendent’s resignation.

Items on the agenda include accepting Superintendent Jeff Hobbs’ resignation as superintendent effective Oct. 1 and employing him as administrative assistant to the superintendent effective Oct. 2 through Dec. 18; accepting Hobbs resignation as administrative assistant to the superintendent effective Dec. 19; and hiring Connie Schneider as interim superintendent effective O. 2, 2020, through July 21, 2021.