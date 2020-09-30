Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Wednesdays and Sundays froom 1 to 4 p.m. The hours will change to Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning in September.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• Brukner Nature Center will be holding their 6th annual Monarch Celebration, sponsored by the Troy Noon Optimists, throughout September. Anyone participating can hike Sugar Bush Trail around Cattail Pond and enjoy the self-guided trail, developed specially for the Monarch Celebration. Brukner’s Facebook page has posts on Monarchs with links to videos, cool facts, native plants to add to a garden, plus much more. The Monarch Quiz Sheet can be downloaded at http://bruknernaturecenter.com/monarch-celebration.html and completed forms can be placed in the envelope on the front door of the Interpretive Center by Oct. 5 to be included in a drawing for fun prizes!

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Brukner Nature Center is offering a “Backyard Wildlife Chat” program for anyone ages 3 to adult within a 30 mile radius of the Nature Center. Two Wildlife Ambassadors will come to a location of the participant’s choosing with hands-on props like furs, skulls, skins and skeletons for an educational experience. Cost for the program is $50 plus mileage for members and $75 plus mileage for nonmembers. Programs are offered during the day and can be arranged for the evening for an additional $25. If the weather isn’t favorable, the program will be rescheduled for a later date as this is an outdoor program only. To schedule a program, contact 937-698-6493 any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Open registration for PEEP Fall 2 Session will be on Monday, Oct. 5 for children currently not enrolled. Sessions are offered on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m., or Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fall PEEP Session 2 will run from Nov. 2 through Dec. 18. Cost for the PEEP Fall 2 Session is only $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. Cash or check only are accepted as payment. To pre-register, call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 14 with sessions held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., 9:45 to 11:15 a.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. The fee for the program is $3 for members and $6 for non-members, and the program is open to children ages 5 to 11. State guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed and all participants are required to wear face masks. To pre-register, call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. All program fees are non-refundable. Final deadline to register and pay is Monday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.

• The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding their “Cans for Canines & Felines” fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney. All money raised will be matched up to $250 by the event sponsor, The Styling Company.

• The Pennville Pumpkin Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 beginning at 7 a.m. at Penville Park, 235 E. North St., Pennville, Indiana. The Festival will include a variety of artisans and contests, along with food and craft vendors. For more information about the Festival, please contact the Committee at 260-729-3459 or 260-251-2774.

• The Tri-State Gas Engine & Tractor Association will hold its 16th Annual Swap and Sell Meet from Oct. 8 through the 10 at the Tri-State Club Grounds, located at 1010 N. Morton Street in Portland, Indiana. The annual event will feature vendors selling antique engines, tractors, and related parts. Camping is available on site. Admission to the event is $5 per day, per adult. Children aged 12 years old and under are admitted free. For additional event information, please contact the Jay County Visitor & Tourism Bureau 260-726-3366 or visit https://tristategasenginetractor.com/.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

• The Houston Community Association will hold their annual Pizza Friday Night from 5 to 8 p.m. 14-inch and 16-inch pizzas as well as breadsticks are available and can be picked up at Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. Dine-in is also available. Orders can be placed by calling 937-295-3598 and profits support the scholarship fund.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

• Route 68 Promotions will host the Great Ohio Toy Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia. This is a family friendly event. Dealers from all over the country will showcase over 350 tables full of Vintage and modern toys of all kinds.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve, 3909 Calumet Road, West Milton. The fee for this program is $3 for BNC Members and $6 for non-members (cash or check). To pre-register, call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. All program fees are non-refundable. Final deadline to register and pay is 5:00pm on Monday, Oct. 5.