Posted on by

Lenham announces homecoming court


Petersen

Petersen


Voisard


Wiseman


Adams


Dexter


Olding


Keller


Cianciolo


Schmiesing


VanSkiver


Westerheide


Behr


Rimdler


Stewart


Lehman Catholic announces homecoming court

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School has announced its 2020 homecoming court.

The senior queen candidates are Lisa Adams, daughter of John and Tara Adams, of Sidney; Lucy Behr, daughter of Kevin and Nikki Behr, of Sidney; Anna Cianciolo, daughter of John and Laura Cianciolo, of Sidney; Noelle Dexter, daughter of Wade and Andrea Dexter, of Troy; Genevieve Olding, daughter of Bryan and Sara Olding, of Sidney; Carianne Rindler, daughter of Dean and Linda Rindler, of Sidney; and Emma Westerheide, daughter of Jay and Anne Westerheide, of Sidney.

The senior king candidates are Alexander Keller, son of Terry and Christina Keller, of Piqua; Scott Petersen, son of Joe and Julie Petersen, of Sidney; Maximilian Schmiesing, son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing, of Sidney; Conner Stewart, son of Brian and Kari Stewart, of Sidney; Jon VanSkiver, son of Brent and Shelley VanSkiver, of Sidney; William Voisard, son of Dave and Miki Voisard, of Sidney; and Andrew Wiseman, son of Tom and Lori Wiseman, of Sidney.

The crowning ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Lehman Catholic High School. For more details and updates, like the school on Facebook.

Petersen
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Petersen-Scott.jpgPetersen

Voisard
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Voisard-Will.jpgVoisard

Wiseman
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Wiseman-Andrew.jpgWiseman

Adams
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Adams-Lisa.jpgAdams

Dexter
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Dexter-Noelle.jpgDexter

Olding
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Olding-Evie.jpgOlding

Keller
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Keller-Alex.jpgKeller

Cianciolo
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Cianciolo-Anna.jpgCianciolo

Schmiesing
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Schmiesing-Max.jpgSchmiesing

VanSkiver
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_VanSkiver-Jon.jpgVanSkiver

Westerheide
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Westerheide-Emma.jpgWesterheide

Behr
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Behr-Lucy.jpgBehr

Rimdler
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Rindler-Carianne.jpgRimdler

Stewart
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Stewart-Conner.jpgStewart