Lenham announces homecoming court

Lehman Catholic announces homecoming court

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School has announced its 2020 homecoming court.

The senior queen candidates are Lisa Adams, daughter of John and Tara Adams, of Sidney; Lucy Behr, daughter of Kevin and Nikki Behr, of Sidney; Anna Cianciolo, daughter of John and Laura Cianciolo, of Sidney; Noelle Dexter, daughter of Wade and Andrea Dexter, of Troy; Genevieve Olding, daughter of Bryan and Sara Olding, of Sidney; Carianne Rindler, daughter of Dean and Linda Rindler, of Sidney; and Emma Westerheide, daughter of Jay and Anne Westerheide, of Sidney.

The senior king candidates are Alexander Keller, son of Terry and Christina Keller, of Piqua; Scott Petersen, son of Joe and Julie Petersen, of Sidney; Maximilian Schmiesing, son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing, of Sidney; Conner Stewart, son of Brian and Kari Stewart, of Sidney; Jon VanSkiver, son of Brent and Shelley VanSkiver, of Sidney; William Voisard, son of Dave and Miki Voisard, of Sidney; and Andrew Wiseman, son of Tom and Lori Wiseman, of Sidney.

The crowning ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Lehman Catholic High School. For more details and updates, like the school on Facebook.