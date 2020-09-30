Police log

TUESDAY

-10:02 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at an apartment in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue, in which $8,000 was allegedly stolen.

-8:07 p.m.: warrant. Leanna Maria Wallace, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on an active Allen County warrant.

-6:39 p.m.: criminal damaging. A garage was reported damaged at a property in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.

SUNDAY

-5:14 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of $50 was reported stolen at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:50 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm caused by excessive heat in a machine.

-12:02 to 10:35 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-6:03 p.m: police service. Crews responded assist police.

-5:56 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-8:35 a.m. to 9:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

