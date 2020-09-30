Five Shelby County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19, and one new hospitalization because of the disease, during its Wednesday morning update.

The new cases involve a woman in her 40s, a woman and two men in their 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. Shelby County now has 675 total cases.

As of Wednesday, 506 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 158 have not recovered. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 372 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 67 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 53 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 27 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 22 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 54 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported another death related to COVID-19, a woman between the ages of 80-100. The county now has 13 COVID-19-related deaths

There are 682 total cases in the county with 575 confirmed and 107 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 58.

A total of 408 women have tested positive while 274 men have tested positive.

The total number of people who have recovered is 554. There are 115 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases include a 61-year-old man, a probable 52-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, a probable 82-year-old woman, a probable 53-year-old man, a probable 32-year-old woman and a probable 24-year-old man.

Total cases include 14 people in the 0-10 age range, 68 in the 10-20 age range, 90 in the 20-30 age range, 97 in the 30-40 age range, 85 in the 40-50 age range, 120 in the 50-60 age range, 83 in the 60-70 age range, 54 in the 70-80 age range, 49 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 262 cases in St. Marys, 179 cases in Wapakoneta, 86 cases in Minster, 79 cases in New Bremen, 32 cases in Cridersville, 21 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 10 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,494 positive cases, including 18 new cases. Miami County has had 141 total hospitalizations, including five new hospitalizations, and 53 deaths, including one new death. There are 1,189 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 847 positive cases with 818 confirmed and 29 probable cases. There have been 77 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 696 people have recovered. There are 103 active cases with 29 new cases reported Wednesday. There have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 316 cases, including one new case. A total of 274 people have recovered, including 11 who are newly recovered. There are 39 active cases and six current hospitalizations. There have been three county deaths.

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 153,987 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,516 have been hospitalized with 3,288 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,804 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 132,980 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.